Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $148.74

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.74 ($1.94) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.92). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 149.60 ($1.95), with a volume of 168,272 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1.54%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

