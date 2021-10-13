GenesisX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $318.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $68,243.15 and $318.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,978,192 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

