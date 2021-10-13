Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $42.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.00, but opened at $43.15. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 1,012 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

