Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 196,781 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $240,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 152.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

