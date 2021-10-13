Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 59,065 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,065 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Whirlpool worth $253,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of WHR opened at $199.68 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.