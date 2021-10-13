Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,140 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $233,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

