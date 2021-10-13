Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 55,350 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593,050 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 55,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $245,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after buying an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,989,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,970,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 353,197 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.