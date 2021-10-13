Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 696,769 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $205,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

