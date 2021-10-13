Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 74 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 74 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 69 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($196.52).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 66 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Thursday, July 29th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.57) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.80 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market cap of £492.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Agricole cut their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

