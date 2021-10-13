Geron’s (GERN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GERN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.