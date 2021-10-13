GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The firm has a market cap of £70.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,394.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

