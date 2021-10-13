GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,389.20 ($18.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,441.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,394.13.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.