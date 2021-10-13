Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 709,206 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,206 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 4.76% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $26,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $96,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

NASDAQ KVSC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.