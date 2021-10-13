Glazer Capital LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,715,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Levere were worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the second quarter valued at about $10,763,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levere by 12.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levere by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,605,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth approximately $4,980,000.

Shares of Levere stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

