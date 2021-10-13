Glazer Capital LLC Invests $13.58 Million in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,374,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,576,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.08% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $6,240,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,765,000.

SVF Investment stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,099. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

