Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,993,204 Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,993,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,334,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 26.39% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000.

Shares of RCLF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,540. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

