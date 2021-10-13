Glazer Capital LLC Sells 107,821 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,821 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPVIU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 51,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

