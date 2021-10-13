Glazer Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,044 shares during the quarter. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I makes up about 0.5% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $34,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZUU traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.