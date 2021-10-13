Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $153.22

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $153.22 and last traded at $153.23, with a volume of 49736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Get Global Payments alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $9,022,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.