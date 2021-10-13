Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 193.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Shares of GWRS opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.03 million, a P/E ratio of 156.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,876 shares of company stock worth $33,604. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

