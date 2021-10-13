Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Education ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000.

Global X Education ETF stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. Global X Education ETF has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

