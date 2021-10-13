Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.990-$-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.17 million-$344.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.25 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.76.

NYSE:GOL opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

