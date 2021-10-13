GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,323 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $5,467,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 868,063 shares worth $36,690,664. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.17.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.