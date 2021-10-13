Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 43,091 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTPB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $7,688,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $11,708,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $1,982,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $13,930,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $12,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

