Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 4,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 570,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

