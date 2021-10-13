Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Down 75.3% in September

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 138,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,995,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $328.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.28. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,547,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,483 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,485,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,280,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,104,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

