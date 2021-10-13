Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Down 75.3% in September

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 138,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,995,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $328.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.28. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.23.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.