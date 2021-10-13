Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Up 4.2%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $91.00. 66 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $641.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 42.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter worth about $10,996,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in Gravity by 775.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 1,202.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

