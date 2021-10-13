Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Up 4.2%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $91.00. 66 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $641.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 42.28%.
About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
