Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,149 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after buying an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 945,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,093 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

