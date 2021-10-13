Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,316,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 59.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 612,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 227,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

IRTC opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.