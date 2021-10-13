Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $142,000 Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 104,952 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.