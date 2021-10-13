Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $160,000 Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after buying an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 37,635 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,929,320. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.56 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

