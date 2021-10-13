Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $188,000 Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

MSGS opened at $189.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -311.44 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

