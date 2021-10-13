Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $176,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.