Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 989 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CARG stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $122,990.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 589,306 shares of company stock worth $18,111,697. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

