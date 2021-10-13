Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.20

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $14.21. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 24,778 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $330.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 134.02% and a net margin of 50.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,045,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 89,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,215 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

