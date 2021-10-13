Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $192.51 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.