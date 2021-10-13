Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,930,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,820,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.22. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.