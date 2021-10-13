Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.68. 38,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,308. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

