Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 329.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,579. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.92 and a 200 day moving average of $475.52. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

