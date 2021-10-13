Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 55.3% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 260.7% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 71,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 102,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,294,828. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

