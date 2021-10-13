Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Medtronic by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 33,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,077,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,322,000 after buying an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.66. 29,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.18. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.