Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 915 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 8,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 262.1% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 168,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 122,058 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 76,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

CSCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 197,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,905,791. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

