Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,022 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.17.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $310.49. 5,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,116. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

