Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

