Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Down 78.5% in September

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the September 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSE:GPM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,312. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

