Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Down 98.1% in September

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Guided Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 6,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553. Guided Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

