Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Down 98.1% in September

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Guided Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 6,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553. Guided Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of medical devices. It focuses on the sales and marketing of its LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The underlying technology of LuViva primarily relates to the use of biophotonics for the non-invasive detection of cancers.

