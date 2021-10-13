Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $87.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,272,000 after buying an additional 226,234 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,151,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,040. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

