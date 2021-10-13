Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.44

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 391489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after buying an additional 250,123 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.