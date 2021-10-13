Handshake Market Capitalization Reaches $74.18 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $74.18 million and $993,501.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.55 or 0.06174199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.00308345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.63 or 0.01035557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.00482657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.24 or 0.00352270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00302430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,547,606 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

