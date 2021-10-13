Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s (HNSBF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HNSBF remained flat at $$18.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

